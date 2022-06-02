Cartoons on the Bay Kicks Off

Cartoons on the Bay inaugurated its 26th edition yesterday, June 1, in Pescara, Italy.

Organized by Rai Com, the international festival will run until June 5, featuring screenings and awards.

Among the Italian political figures in attendance, Pescara Mayor Carlo Masci and Abruzzo Governor Marco Marsilio were on hand at the event’s opening day. The invite-only opening also featured Rai Com president Teresa De Santis, Rai Com CEO Angelo Teodoli, and Cartoons on the Bay festival director Roberto Genovesi.

Photo credit: Generoso D’Agnese