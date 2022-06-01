MIP Cancun Confirms 2022 In-Person Dates

RX France confirmed that the ninth edition of MIP Cancun will take place from November 13-16, 2022.

Held at the Moon Palace Resort, the international market will feature the distribution market, where international distributors can meet with buyers from Latin America and U.S. Hispanic broadcasters. The market will also return with a co-production forum and a conference program of sessions with executives from Telemundo and TV Azteca, among others.

Last year’s edition saw the attendance of 500 delegates, split between buyers, producers, and distributors, across over 40 countries.

Maria Perez-Bellière, director of MIP Cancun, commented, “For MIP Cancun 2022 we’re committed to deliver the critical connections, opportunities and insights that empower international, Latin American and US Hispanic production communities at this exciting time when great content from, and for, the region has never been so in demand.”