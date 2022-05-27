Up The Ladder: BossaNova

BossaNova brought on Holly Cowdery to serve as head of Sales.

Cowdery will oversee the company’s sales into the U.K., North America, France, Italy, and Asia. She will work with senior sales manager Tatjana Kostovski, who is responsible for sales in Germany, Nordics, Benelux, CEE, Iberia, Latin America and MENA.

Cowdery joins from Beyond Rights, which acquired TCB Media Rights in 2020. At BossaNova she reunites with original TCB team members, such as commercial and business affairs director Claire Lowe and finance and operations director Charlotte Johnson.

Paul Heaney, CEO of BossaNova, commented, “Holly brings a verve to her trade as an outstanding sales person. Her content knowledge and professionalism allied to her intelligence, maturity and sparkling personality puts real weight behind BossaNova and will add an X factor into what is already an outstanding team.”