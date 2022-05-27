A+E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery And More Support Coded For Inclusion Initiative

Coded For Inclusion is a new initiative operated by the industry hiring platform Staff Me Up.

Global media and entertainment companies A+E Networks, Amazon Studios, Banijay Americas, and Warner Bros. Discovery have signed up to utilize and provide their production access to the platform.

Launched last year, Coded For Inclusion was created to address the diversity shortcomings in the biased hiring systems within the media and entertainment industry. The platform offers transparency about available job opportunities.

Daniel Rosenberg, vice president of Business Development and Strategic Alliances at Staff Me Up, commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome A+E Networks, Amazon Studios, Banijay Americas, and Warner Bros. Discovery on board. It is our goal with these partnerships to increase the visibility of job opportunities in the industry while providing productions an easily adaptable infrastructure to diversify their talent pools and break down the barriers of entry into Hollywood.”