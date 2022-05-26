SPI/FilmBox Delivers FilmBox Arthouse And More To France

SPI/FilmBox entered a distribution agreement with the French-based business-only service company Evermedia.

The new deal will make five channels from SPI’s portfolio available to businesses that utilize Everstream services in France. These companies will have access to arthouse movie channel FilmBox Arthouse and documentary channel DocuBox with French subtitles, as well as fashion and lifestyle channel FashionBox and sports channel Fast&FunBox in English, and 360 TuneBox.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are pleased to expand our reach to include businesses in France in partnership with the leading business-only service provider, Evermedia. The addition of our channels that broadcast entertaining content ranging from classic movies to documentary, fashion, sports and music programming will surely enhance the program offerings of Everstream’s clientele.”

Emmanuel Hardy, CEO at Evermedia, added, “The Everstream platform offers more than 60 thematic channels (sports, entertainment and international news). SPI’s channels are of really high quality and this is a wonderful opportunity to integrate their channels into our entertainment offering.”