NATPE Announces Tartikoff Award Presenters

NATPE’s Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards will take place on June 2, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Tartikoff Legacy Awards recognize individuals for their vision and leadership. This year’s presenters include anchor and reporter Connie Chung, actress and producer Kaley Cuoco, Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe, Bungalow Media + Entertainment CEO Robert Friedman, actress Sonequa Martin-Green, and actor Henry Winkler.

The presenters will present awards to the event’s honorees, including talk show personality Maury Povich, Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey, and comedian and writer Amy Poehler, among others.

Whoopi Goldberg will receive her award virtually at the event.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, commented, “On NATPE’s behalf, I want to thank this prestigious ensemble of presenters who are donating their time to honor the incredible lineup of storytellers and those who brings those stories to live and are honored tonight”