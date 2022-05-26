Global Agency Sells ‘The Game of My Destiny’ In New Countries

Global Agency scored new sales for The Game of Destiny in North Macedonia and Hungary.

Produced by NGM Medya, the hit drama series tells the story of a mother, Asiye, whose world is turned upside down when her daughter is attacked by a stranger. When a stranger finds them refuge with a powerful family, Asiye is shocked to face her ex-husband who abandoned her years ago.

The Game of My Destiny continues to air on Star TV in Turkey. It also airs on BeIN across the Middle East. The series was previously acquired in Israel, Lithuania, and Romania.