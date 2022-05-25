DCD Rights Confirms New ‘Love Me’ Sales

DCD Rights struck a slew of international sales for the high-end series Love Me.

Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Australia Productions, Love Me revolves around the Mathiesons family as each member is shocked by the death of a mother and wife. The series stars Hugo Weaving, William Lodder, Sarah Peirse, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The romantic drama series has been acquired by CBC in Canada, Hot and yes-DBS in Israel, and Acorn TV for the U.K., Spain, Portugal and India. The series was also acquired by Pickbox for Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bulgaria, as well as Viaplay for Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the Netherlands.

Nicky Davies Williams says, “Beautifully written with an excellent ensemble cast, Love Me is a contemporary drama that deals with life as we live it today. Poignant and uplifting, the series deals very cleverly with universal themes of love, loss and getting back on the right track. We’re thrilled to see the growing international take up of the series across multiple territories and continents.”