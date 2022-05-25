Dark Comedy ‘Darlings’ To Premiere On Netflix

Netflix will premiere the new dark comedy Darlings later in the year.

Coming from Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the feature film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai. Jasmeet K Reen’s directorial full-length debut stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, with music by composer Vishal Bharadwaj and lyricist Gulzar.

Director Jasmeet K Reen commented, “I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix.”