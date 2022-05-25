Netflix will premiere the new dark comedy Darlings later in the year.
Coming from Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the feature film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai. Jasmeet K Reen’s directorial full-length debut stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, with music by composer Vishal Bharadwaj and lyricist Gulzar.
Director Jasmeet K Reen commented, “I couldn’t have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure. I am delighted that Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine are taking the film across the globe with Netflix.”
Leave A Comment