BBC Studios Enters First-Look Deal With Hungry Jay Media

BBC Studios inked a first-look development deal with Hungry Jay Media.

The joint venture between Jay Blades and production company Hungry Bear, Hungry Jay will continue to build on its recent success with titles such as Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51 and Jay Blades: There’s No Place Like Home.

The deal will also allow the venture to expand their development team while offering BBC Studios priority access to its slate of factual entertainment formats.

Emma Hardie, commercial director of International Production and Formats at BBC Studios, said, “Hungry Jay combines one of the most credible and authentic presenters currently on television with a brilliant team of creatives that deliver much-loved, hit shows. Their commitment to supporting new and diverse talent is a value we passionately support. We’re really excited to be able to partner with them on this next phase of creative growth to make fantastic formats that will resonate with the international market.”