Paramount Global Welcomes Execs During L.A. Screenings

Paramount Global welcomed media executives during a cocktail party held at the Paramount Pictures lot yesterday, Monday, May 23, 2022, as part of the L.A. Screenings activities.

Dan Cohen, Chief Content Licensing Officer, Paramount Global, was in attendance as well as talent and producers from programs such as NCIS, Your Honor, Ray Donovan, Fire Country, WOW – Women of Wrestling, and Colin From Accounts.

Pictured above: Dan Cohen, Bryan Cranston of Your Honor and Jerry & Marge Go Large, Jon Voight of Ray Donovan, and Lisa Kramer, president of International TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution.