Endeavor Content To Distribute ‘Bring on the Dancing Horses’

Endeavor Content picked up the international distribution rights to Bring on the Dancing Horses.

Produced by Kate Bosworth’s and Michael Polish’s Make Pictures Productions, the modern Western drama stars Bosworth as a confident assassin with a list of targets to take down. Polish wrote, directed, and served as executive producer.

The cast also features Jasper Polish, Lance Henriksen, Happy Anderson, DJ Qualls, Thomas Francis Murphy, Joseph R. Gannoscoli, and Mary Anne McGarry.

Prentiss Fraser, EVP of Television Distribution at Endeavor Content, commented, “Bring on the Dancing Horses is a highly cinematic and elevated drama, offering a fresh and intriguing twist on the classic western genre. The incredibly talented Kate Bosworth shines as the confident assassin, and we’re sure that her captivating performance, along with the darkly comedic tone and thoughtfully paced plot, will keep viewers gripped. We can’t wait to introduce ‘Bring on the Dancing Horses’ to buyers at LA Screenings and find the perfect home for it both in the US and internationally.”