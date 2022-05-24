Candle Media Acquires Exile Content Studio

Candle Media announced the acquisition of the global entertainment company Exile Content Studios.

Founded in 2019 by Isaac Lee, Exile produces feature films, scripted and unscripted television programming, music and audio storytelling. The studio’s recent projects include series Todo Va A Estar Bien, docu-series Un Sueño Real, and true-crime podcast Sacred Scandal, among others.

Lee, alongside the company’s senior management, will continue to lead day-to-day operations.

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, co-founders and co-CEOs of Candle Media, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Isaac and the talented Exile team. Exile has established itself as an emerging leader in Spanish-language content, with deep relationships with exceptional artists and creators, broad cross-platform production, audience engagement and social commerce expertise. We’re excited to be a part of the tremendous growth they have ahead.”