Apple TV+ Orders Spanish Crime Drama ‘Las Azules’

Apple TV+ gave a series order to Spanish crime drama Las Azules from showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi.

Produced by Lemon Studios, the crime drama revolves around four women who join Mexico’s first female police force. They soon discover that their squad is only a publicity stunt to distract the media from a serial killer. As the body count grows, they set up a secret investigation to bring justice. Bárbara Mori stars in the lead role.

Executive producers include Wendy Riss, Erica Sanchez Su, and Billy Rovzar.