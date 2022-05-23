Up The Ladder: TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision named David Katz as the new senior vice president of Corporate Events, part of the company’s Global Communications team.

With more than two decades of knowledge and experience in events, Katz will oversee corporate events strategy and lead event planning and execution across an external and internal roster of conferences, trade shows, and more.

Katz previously held leadership roles for a diverse slate of companies, including Viacom and Nickelodeon.

Flavia Vigio, executive vice president of Communications, said, “We have fantastic, award-winning events professionals at TelevisaUnivision, who have been creating and flawlessly executing amazing events, such as the recent 22/23 Upfront or the launch of our streaming service ViX. As we consolidate this incredible team and add resources for a full corporate portfolio, we are incredibly fortunate to incorporate David Katz as the area’s leader.”