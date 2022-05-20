SPI Expands Dizi In MENA

SPI/FilmBox boosted the reach of its Turkish drama hub Dizi in the MENA region.

SPI entered a deal with Digital Virgo to integrate Dizi into DV Content, a catalogue of digital services for mobile operators. Dizi will be available in Arabic on PlayVOD, Veedz and Unlimited Streaming in Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Oman.

SPI previously partnered with Digital Virgo to bring FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon and FightBox to different countries across Africa.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Digital Virgo to bring some of the most popular series to both existing and potential Turkish series enthusiasts in MENA.”