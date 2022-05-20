MADD Scores LATAM Sales For Romantic Comedies

MADD Entertainment confirmed sales for two of its romantic comedies in Latin America.

Love Reason Get Even and Be My Sunshine have been picked up in Argentina, Chile, Honduras, and by HBO Latin America.

From Medyapim, Love Reason Get Even follows Esra, who swore to never marry a man like her father. But then she met Ozan, a bright young engineer. Years later after their divorce, Esra is struggling and plots her revenge to join Ozan’s company, get him to fall in love with him all over again, then dump him!

Ay Yapim’s romantic comedy Be My Sunshine portrays Haziran, a city girl devoted to her career. When her company sends her to a remote island, one blunder changes her life forever.

These latest sales follow the success of the Turkish distributor’s fastest-selling series of 2021, Love Is In The Air.

Ates Ince, managing director of MADD, commented, “Love Is In The Air receives great results on free TV and especially on SVoD platforms. Its huge worldwide success cleared a path for this emerging genre. Global audiences are catching up with what our viewers already know: Turkish romcoms are the best!”