DISCOP Dubai Wraps Up 2022 Edition

DISCOP Dubai finished its 2022 edition yesterday.

The three-day market welcomed 565 participants to the first edition since the pandemic. In addition, there were 89 companies, 184 programmers and acquisition executives representing 121 MENA broadcasters, OTT platforms, and telcos.

The market featured a strong focus on co-productions. Thirty-six film projects, TV series, and animation projects were pitched to over 100 buyers and production partners.

The next edition of DISCOP Dubai will take place in May 2023.