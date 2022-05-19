Konami Cross Media Brings ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens’ To The U.S.

Konami Cross Media teamed up with Disney XD and Hulu to launch Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens in the U.S.

The latest television series in the popular anime franchise follows Yuga Ohdo, a 5th-grade who has invested a new way to duel, Rush Duels. Yuga finds himself confronting the megacorp Goha Enterprises that controls the city.

The series will premiere on Disney XD on June 6 and on Hulu on June 7.

Kristen Gray, President of Konami Cross Media NY, said, “Yu-Gi-Oh! has a long history of success on Hulu and we are now happy to broaden our reach by also bringing the newest series, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens to the Disney XD audience.”

Gray added, “The sensibility of the Yu-Gu-Oh! brand and its focus on suspense, mystery and adventure will engage viewers and deliver a robust kid and co-viewing audience for both Disney XD and Hulu.”