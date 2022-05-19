Inter Medya Signs Co-Pro Deal With Telemundo

Inter Medya entered a landmark co-production agreement with Telemundo.

As part of the deal, Telemundo and Inter Medya will co-develop and co-produce long-form series to later air exclusively on Telemundo in the U.S. Together the two companies will produce series based on new storylines designed to appeal to Spanish-language audiences around the world.

Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya, commented, “As Inter Medya, we are thrilled to have turned our long-standing business relationship with Telemundo into a global business partnership. We are confident that we will achieve many more great successes with this cooperation, given Inter Medya’s 30 years of know-how and Telemundo’s long-standing experience in the sector.”

Karen Barroeta, executive vice president of Production and Development for Telemundo Television Studios, added, “Over the last few years, driven by their high production values, Turkish series have become favorites of Spanish-language audiences across the globe and in the U.S. This new partnership with Inter Medya propels Turkey’s storytelling powerhouse into the U.S. Spanish-language marketplace exclusively with Telemundo.”