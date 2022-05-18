Helen Mirren And Harrison Ford Star In Paramount+ Series ‘1932’

Paramount+ confirmed that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will star in the new series 1932 (working title).

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1932 is the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story. The show will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family in the early twenty century in a time of pandemics, historic drought, and the Great Depression.

Executive producers on the show include Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

1932 will debut on Paramount+ in December 2022.