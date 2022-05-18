CBS New Series 2022-2023

CBS unveiled the new series joining its new broadcast season lineup.

In the fall, the schedule will see new dramas East New York, Fire Country, and So Help Me Todd.

East New York follows Regina Haywood, the newly promoted police captain of East New York, as she leads a diverse group of officers and detectives.

Fire Country revolves around young convict Bode Donovan who joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown where he works alongside firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region.

So Help Me Todd centers on a mother and son duo. Meticulous attorney Margaret Wright hires her scruffy and aimless son Todd as an in-house investigator at her law firm.

The new mid-season drama is True Lies, inspired by James Cameron’s action-comedy of the same name. The drama series finds a suburban housewife who is shocked to discover that her husband is a skilled international spy, propelling her into a life of danger and adventure as they try to revitalize their marriage.