The Roku Channel Set To Launch Electric Entertainment’s ‘The Deal’

Electric Entertainment announced that its feature film The Deal will launch on The Roku Channel.

Produced by Sumalee Montano’s and Grace Lay’s production company LinLay Productions, The Deal is set in a dystopian world where overpopulation and global warming have strained world resources. As a result, the totalitarian government known as The Bureau sets up The Deal, which must be accepted when someone turns 20 and allows him or her another 20 years of life, but after that, they must voluntarily take their own life. Creators Montano and Lay star and serve as producers.

Roku signed for the AVoD and FAST rights to the film for the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Latin America.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, commented, “This film is a beautiful story, inspired by Sumalee’s real-life relationship with her mother. It is about the sacrifices her mother makes to ensure her daughter has a better life. I am so very glad it has found an exclusive home on The Roku Channel, giving it the premiere it deserves. I have no doubt that Roku’s audiences will wholeheartedly embrace the film.”