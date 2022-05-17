SynProNize Acquires Two Arabic TV Series For Africa And Asia

SynProNize announced the acquisition of two Arabic TV series. The Dubai-based distribution and production company picked up The Siblings (Al Ikhwa) and Seraglio (Haramlek).

The Siblings revolve around five brothers who inherit their father’s estate after his death. Just as they are believing that their lives will become better and financially stable, an illegitimate daughter appears and aims to acquire the largest share of her father’s estate.

Historical political drama Seraglio take place when the Mamluks gain the power and control of the public political scene and defeat the nation’s supposed enemies.

In addition, The Siblings will be licensed in Ghana and Seraglio will be licensed in Bangladesh.

Hasnaa Descuns, co-founder of SynProNize, commented, “SynProNize has always believed very strongly in the potential of Arabic content to travel to and be in monetized in various countries across the globe. Our latest acquisitions are just another step to further reiterate this belief. Our clients and their audiences who have already sampled Arabic content have only come back wanting for more which is why we shall continue our acquisition of content from the Middle Eastern markets and partner with production houses from the region to maximize returns from their content.”