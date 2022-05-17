Studio 100 Film Teams Up With POP Entertainment & Telegram On New Movie

Studio 100 Film, POP Family Entertainment, and Telegael partnered on the new animated comedy Being Betty Flood.

Adapted and written by Harry Cripps and Cleon Prineas, the feature film follows 12-year-old Betty, who is torn between her overprotective mother and he desire to prove her magical and musical abilities. The film portrays her challenges of growing up and finding her place in the world.

Carmel Travers, CEO of POP Family Entertainment, said, “In a thrilling adaptation of Colin Thompson’s books, and working with great international partners, Studio 100 Film Germany and Telegael Ireland, Being Betty Flood, is truly a universal story of a young girl’s passage from child to teenager, determined to pursue her love of magic and music, despite her hilariously challenging family circumstances.”

Thorsten Wegener, director of Business Operations at Studio 100 Film, added, “It’s a privilege to be working with POP Family and Telegael to bring this wild animated comedy film to the big screen. Apart from producing a movie with a strong female character, Betty represents so many teenagers and young adults who are still trying to figure out where they belong. We are sure that not only girls but whole families will identify with the characters and love this film.”