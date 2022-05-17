Sabbatical Entertainment Confirms ‘Planeta de Niños’ S3 For Univision

Univision commissioned Sabbatical Entertainment to produce the third season of children’s series Planeta de Niños.

Planeta de Niños offers a fresh learning experience for young children. The educational series is about teaching values, ethics, and decision-making skills, with additional elements on history, culture, and other subjects.

In addition, Sabbatical’s travel series El Mundo es Tuyo has been renewed on UniMás.

Sabbatical also announced two new productions, Animal DNA and All The Answers. Wildlife series Animal DNA shares positive messages about conservation and protection of our planet and its animal inhabitants. Informative series All The Answers looks interesting topics of all sorts.

Miguel Somoza, CEO of Sabbatical Entertainment, said, “Creating entertaining programs that also contribute to the education and betterment of the younger generation is a commitment and an honor for the entire Sabbatical team. It has been at the center of our mission as a company from the beginning, and will continue to be, going forward. We are thrilled that these shows have been so well received in the global marketplace.”

Jorge Balleste, VP of Partnerships and Acquisitions at TelevisaUnivision, added, “As part of our commitment to bring the best-in-class educational kids programming, we are thrilled to announce we have renewed the popular shows Planeta de Niños and El Mundo es Tuyo for new seasons. Our long-standing relationship with Sabbatical Entertainment continues to be key in our strategy to bring entertaining and educational content to everyone in the family.”