Up The Ladder: Paramount Global

Paramount Global made new leadership appointments in its continued efforts to expand the company’s streaming products.

Marco Nobili has been promoted to executive vice president, international general manager of Paramount+. He will oversee all operations for Paramount+ outside the U.S., including Content, Marketing, Distribution, Data and Operations. He previously served as senior vice president of International Marketing, Data & Analytics.

Olivier Jollet has been upped to EVP international general manager of Pluto TV. He will lead all operations of Pluto TV and identify new partnerships for the platform across the digital entertainment ecosystem.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, International Networks, Studios and Streaming, Paramount, stated, “The opportunity to expand our streaming business internationally is tremendous and 2022 will be a crucial year for our strategy. With Paramount+ and SkyShowtime expected to expand to 60 markets by end of 2022 and Pluto TV continuing to expand worldwide, I’m confident Marco and Olivier’s leadership will enable us to seize the opportunity and build on our progress towards our integrated global streaming business.”