FOX confirmed the addition of its new series for the 2022-2023 program slate.

New dramas for the network include multi-generational musical drama Monarch, provocative crime series Accused, and the character-driven procedural Alert.

Monarch revolves around the Romans, America’s first family of country music. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

Accused opens in a courtroom with a defendant being accused of a crime, then backtracks to reveal how these people got caught up in the extraordinary situations in which they find themselves.

In addition, the season will see animated comedies Grimsburg and Krapopolis.

Grimsburg follows detective Marvin Flute returns to the eponymous town where everyone has a secret or three.

Set in ancient Greece, Krapopolis follows a family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities.