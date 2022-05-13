L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: Telefilms

Telefilms presents a roster that includes CODA (pictured). The film portrays teenage Ruby, who is a child of deaf adults. When she joins choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself torn between family obligations and pursuing her dreams.

Action-thriller 355 follows five women who band together on a breakneck mission to retrieve a top-secret weapon that has fallen into mercenary hands.

In Moonfall, a mysterious force sends the Moon on a collision course with Earth. With weeks before impact, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler believes she has the key to saving us all.

Animated Dog focuses on Army Ranger Briggs and Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, as they race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral. They’ll drive each other completely crazy and learn to find happiness.

In action-comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, super spy Orson Fortune must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by a billionaire arms broker. Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star to help save the world.

