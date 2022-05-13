L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: Record TV

Record TV offers a list of products spanning telenovelas, series and documentaries across entertainment and culture.

Biblical telenovela Genesis is the story of the first 2,300 years of humanity begins by giving a greater understanding of why we exist and how we turned from perfection to imperfection.

Kings (pictured) shares stories of the major kings of Israel and explores the books of Psalms, Proverbs and Ecclesiastes.

Moses and the Ten Commandments depicts the life of Moses from his birth until his death, highlighting his encounter with God on Mount Sinai, the plagues thrown over Egypt, and more.

Everyone would like to experience a love story capable of overcoming any difference, prejudice, or obstacle imaginable. It’s this intense love that provides a background for the contemporary telenovela Ultimate Love.

Jesus shares little-known passages and deepens the stories of the people who were touched by the words of Jesus.

Fairmont Century Plaza Suite #656

Find the complete listings here.