L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: Kanal D International

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Kanal D, a leading TV channel in Turkish broadcasting.

In premium drama Three Sisters (pictured), sisters Türkan, Dönüş, and Derya dreamed of a promising future. After spending years with their fairy tale family, each will face the harsh facts of real life.

Medical drama Hekimoglu follows Ateş Hekimoglu, who, with his team of three young doctors, does whatever it takes to solve puzzling cases.

In premium drama Ruthless City, two families are tested with “sin” after an indecent deal. The first season shows the duality of good and evil within each person, and the second season reveals the characters’ evil sides.

Romantic comedy Twist of Fate sees Ada trying to maintain her marriage with Rüzgar to avoid being “happily n’ever after.” She starts working with a handsome boss, Bora, who is closed off to love, but Cupid ends up hitting them both!

In Recipe of Love, kebab restaurant chef Fırat’s life changes with coaching from TV’s Doctor Love. His journey takes him to a French restaurant where he meets owner Naz Soyluer. Can Fırat find the recipe for love?

Find the complete listings here.