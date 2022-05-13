L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: Global Agency

Global Agency is a TV content distributor offering a broad portfolio of powerful dramas and innovative formats.

In drama series The Game of Destiny, Asiye must battle to rebuild a family shattered by violence, abandonment, and emotional turmoil.

Drama Redemption (pictured) sees Zeynep’s life destroyed by her daughter’s kidnapping. Aided by the detective Sinan, she launches a tumultuous search that profoundly transforms her and all those involved.

Dramedy When A Man Loves tells the love story of the beautiful Zeynep and charismatic businessman Kenan, and the rivals who threaten their romance with deception and lies.

In singing entertainment show Good Singers, talented and untalented singers try to impress celebrities without actually singing in the first place!

The primetime singing game show Beat Me If You Can features 10 contestants who get a spotlight each week, with a jury of two celebrity singers.

