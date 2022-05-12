L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: FilmRise

FilmRise is the Brooklyn-based film and television studio and operator of the FilmRise Streaming Network. The company offers over 50,000 licensed and originally produced scripted and unscripted feature films and television episodes.

Medical series Dr. G: Medical Examiner follows renowned coroner Dr. Jan Garavaglia who provides explanations for mysterious causes of death that don’t make sense from the outside.

With an almost limitless supply of exotic and expensive gourmet ingredients, the cooking competition series Iron Chef introduces a “secret ingredient” that the challenger and the chosen Iron Chef must incorporate into every dish.

Iconic classic TV series The Dick Van Dyke Show is centered around the work and home life of television comedy writer Rob Petrie, played by Dick Van Dyke.

In faith drama series Highway to Heaven, a probationary angel is sent back to Earth and teams up with an ex-cop to help people.

In reality series PrestonPlayz (pictured), popular YouTuber and gamer Preston Arsement tackles unimaginable video game challenges and fights high-stakes battles in Minecraft.

