L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: Electric Entertainment

Electric Entertainment is an independent studio that also acquires, distributes, and produces theatrical films from around the world.

In action-crime series Leverage: Redemption, the Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter, and the Thief are together again, this time with help from a new tech genius and corporate fixer, to take on a new kind of villain.

Sci-fi drama The Ark (pictured) ventures with the spacecraft “Ark One” and its remaining crew members as they try to survive after a catastrophic event causes massive destruction to the ship during its mission to save humankind.

Action-crime series Almost Paradise revolves around a U.S. DEA agent who retires to a tranquil beach in the Philippines. Against doctor’s orders, he uses his skills as a long-time operative to put criminals away.

Fantasy-adventure series The Outpost portrays Talon’s quest to avenge the destruction of her village. On her journey, she discovers she has supernatural powers she must learn to control to defend the Outpost.

In sci-fi thriller The Deal, a mother fights to save the life of her ailing daughter after an unprecedented pandemic ravages the planet, leaving resources so scarce you must pay for them with your life.

