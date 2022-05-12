L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: American Cinema International

American Cinema International (ACI) creates, produces, and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide.

Romance Plus One at an Amish Wedding (pictured) begins with Jesse surprising April with a trip to Paris for their six-month anniversary. However, plans change when Jesse is invited to his brother’s wedding. Now both must meet the people Jesse left behind years ago.

A Royal Surprise follows Riley Stevenson on her visit to her boyfriend Madla’s family in South Africa, where she learns that he is extremely wealthy and also the prince of Chacula! With Riley’s trust in in jeopardy, it is up to Madla to win her love back.

In Finding Love in San Antonio, TV chef Adela must restore her reputation after an interview with a local food writer. That unlikely relationship will help her decide if she wants to stay or take a job offer in Europe.

Finding Love in Big Sky sees Paisley taking on the task of upholding her grandfather’s ranch. After being denied funding to refurbish the ranch, she agrees to work with her ex-boyfriend Josh to brainstorm ways to raise money.

