L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: All3Media International

All3Media International, the distribution arm of All3Media group, manages a distribution catalogue spanning more than 15,000 hours of content across all genres.

The company’s roster includes anthology series Fashion House, which reveals the stories behind three of the greatest fashion houses of all time — Gucci, Versace, and Burberry.

In thriller Witness Number 3, Jodie is soon exposed to an intimidation campaign for her silence after witnessing a killer and his victim moments before the murder.

Dramatic thriller Close To Me follows Jo, a woman who seems to have it all, but after an accident, she forgets the last year. She must play detective in her own life to piece together what happened.

In factual entertainment Gordon Ramsay Future Food Stars (pictured), chef Gordon Ramsay is on the hunt for the most exciting food and drink entrepreneurs and is prepared to back the winner with a life-changing investment.

Rise of the Billionaires tells the story of the rise of big tech and the young upstarts who created the modern world.

Fairmont Century Plaza Table #6

Find the complete listings here.