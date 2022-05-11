Abacus Media Rights Secures ‘Wonderland’ For Distribution

Abacus Media Rights, an Amcomri Entertainment company, snapped up the worldwide distribution rights to Wonderland.

Produced by Odyssey Television for Sky Arts, Wonderland explores children’s authors and the stories they’ve created. The four-part series covers authors such as Arthur Ransome, Kenneth Grahame, A. A. Milne, and many others, highlighting biography and literary extracts with moments from the films made of these works.

Wonderland will air on Sky Arts later in the year.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, said, “In a remarkable sixty-year period, unforgettable children’s literature was created in Britain. Wonderland reveals the extraordinary line up of writers who created other worlds which were joyful and exciting to escape the harsh difficulty of life for many at this time. We are sure that this delightful series will once again become an opportunity for viewers to enjoy these stories from their childhood.”