Studio 100 Media Wraps Production On ‘The Hero of Centopia’

Studio 100 Media announced that production on The Hero of Centopia has finished.

Co-produced by Studio 100 Media, Studio B Animation, and Broadvision Services, The Hero of Centopia is based on the brand and CGI/live-action series Mia and me. The movie will have its first theatrical release on May 26, 2022, in Germany, Austria, and German-speaking Switzerland, followed by releases in France, Spain, and French-speaking Switzerland on July 20. In addition, the film’s theatrical release in Hungary will be on August 11 and in Bulgaria on September 23.

In addition, L.A.-based distributor acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the film.

Victor Elizalde, president of Viva Kids, commented, “From 100% Wolf to Vic the Viking, Viva has had tremendous success releasing Studio100 titles in the U.S. We are thrilled to be adding such a charming and entertaining film to our 2023 slate. Mia and me will definitely be a favorite for young audiences.”