Starzplay Acquires ‘Queer as Folk’

Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, secured Queer as Folk from NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Produced by UCP, Queer as Folk follows a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. The cast includes Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, and Johnny Sibilly, among others.

The eight-episode series will be available on the service in the U.K. on July 1, 2022, followed by the release in Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Latin America, Luxembourg, Spain, Netherlands, and the Nordics on July 31.

Jeff Cooke, senior vice president of Programming, International Networks, commented, “The original Queer as Folk truly broke new ground in the television space and that innovative spirit perfectly aligns with the Starzplay slate of bold, unique, and complex storytelling. We are elated to be the exclusive global home of the reimagined 2022 Queer as Folk and look forward to our audiences devouring each episode this summer.”