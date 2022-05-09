CBS Renews ‘FBI’ For New Seasons

CBS announced the renewal of all three FBI dramas for the 2022-2023 TV season.

FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted all have been renewed for two additional seasons. FBI will return for seasons five and six, FBI: International for seasons two and three, and FBI: Most Wanted for four and five.

All three series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, in association with CBS Studios.

Paramount Global Content Distribution oversees distribution of all series.

Dick Wolf, executive producer and creator of the FBI brand, commented, “Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups. We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”