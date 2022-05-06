AMR Sends ‘Vikings: The Rise and Fall’ To National Geographic

National Geographic will premiere Vikings: The Rise and Fall on June 21, 2022.

Co-produced by Dash Pictures and Night Train Media, the six-part documentary series shares ground-breaking new discoveries about the Vikings. Narrated by Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, the series tracks the Vikings’ first voyages beyond the Scandinavian coast, including the sacking of York and the siege of Paris.

Executive producers include Herbert L. Kloiber, Olivia Pahl, Daniel Sharp, Anna O’Malley.

Abacus Media Rights represents the series.