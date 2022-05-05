French Riviera Film Festival Unveils 2022 Finalist Shorts

The fourth annual French Riviera Film Festival announced the finalist shorts for the 2022 competition.

The festival will take place from May 20-21, 2022, and it will feature two days of screenings from works of filmmakers from over 28 countries. The screenings will encompass projects across categories, including drama, comedy, documentary, sci-fi, lifestyle, and more. Find the complete list of finalists here.

The official awards ceremony will celebrate the honorees for the Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Audience, Industry Excellence, and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Nicole Goesseringer Muj, festival co-founder, said, “We’re truly thrilled to be back on the Croisette once again in 2022.”

Gotham Chandna, co-founder, added, “For those who cannot make it to Cannes, we will also have our festival finalist and honorable mention films streamed online on SPARQ. The festival’s virtual component began during the pandemic, and we decided to continue it, allowing for a much wider audience to enjoy the amazing work by our talented filmmakers.”