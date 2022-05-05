Filming Begins On ‘Oderbruch’ In Germany And Poland

The mystery thriller series Oderbruch (WT) started principal photography in Germany and Poland.

Produced by Syrreal Entertainment, ARD Degeto, and CBS Studios, Oderbruch follows the discovery of numerous murder victims that shock the region. The serial murder case sees Detective Roland Voit back to his hometown to work with Polish police officer Stanislaw Zajak. Voit’s childhood sweetheart, Maggie Kring, is also enlisted in the investigation when her family comes under suspicion.

The cast includes André Hennicke, Alix Heyblom, Winfried Glatzeder, Robert Glatzeder, and Jan Krauter.

Filming for Oderbruch will continue through the summer.