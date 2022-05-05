Casta Diva Unveils New Programs For Discovery Italia

Casta Diva, the production house of Casta Diva Group, announced new programs to air on Discovery Italia networks.

The first program is factual game show Questa è casa mia (pictured), an adaptation of the original BBC format This Is My House. Hosted by Tommaso Zorzi, the Italian version will broadcast on May 6, 2022, on Real Time.

Trasformazioni Incredibili (Incredible Transformation) features Enzo Miccio, beauty expert Loretta Grace, and hair stylist Alessandro Maritato, as they help people undergo all-around transformations. Real Time will air the show beginning May 16.

Chef Luca Terni will return to Food Network with a new travel program dedicated to the authentic flavors of traditional Italian cuisine.

CEO Fabio Nesi and chief creative office Massimo Righini of Casta Diva stated, “These new programs that are about to hit the small screen are the result of a careful selection among the best foreign productions: fresh, original and not predictable, they will thrill the Italian audience as well. We are also very satisfied with the success of the original formats we created last year for which a second unreleased season is ready to start.”