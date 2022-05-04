Netflix Orders ‘Sweet Magnolias’ S3

Netflix renewed the drama series Sweet Magnolias for a third season.

Produced by Daniel L. Paulson Productions, the series follows lifelong best friends Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen as they navigate relationships, family, and careers in the town of Serenity, SC. The cast includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley in the lead roles.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the novels by Sherryl Woods, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. In addition to woods, executive producers include Dan Paulson and showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson.