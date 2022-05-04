HBO Max Renews ‘Julia’ For S2

HBO Max renewed comedy series Julia for a second season.

Produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, Julia is inspired by Julia Child’s life and long-running television series The French Chef. The comedy series stars Sarah Lancashire as Julia and portrays a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic. The series also explores the emergence of public television, feminism and the women’s movement, and the nature of celebrity in America.

Julia’s executive producers include showrunner Chris Keyser, creator Daniel Goldfarb, Erwin Stoff, Kimberly Carver, Charles McDougall, and Erica Lipez.

The first season of Julia debuted on HBO Max on March 31, 2022.

Sarah Aubrey, head of Original Content, HBO Max, remarked, “Through her masterful performance, Sarah Lancashire welcomed us into the life of Julia Child, a trailblazer who, among her many accomplishments, redefined the possibilities of public television and, in turn, brought French cuisine and culture into American living rooms. We are grateful to our creative team, led by Chris Keyser and Daniel Goldfarb, and talented cast who entranced us all with an endless helping of warmth and charm. Julia is the perfect show for this moment and we look forward to serving more in season two.”