Beyond Rights Inks Deals In Australia And New Zealand

Beyond Rights secured factual and kids’ programming package deals with broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand.

Foxtel picked up packages for its A&E, History, and Fox Docos channels. A&E will air new seasons of Highway Thru Hell and Bangers & Cash, as well as the first season of Ultimate Rides. History picked up the latest seasons of Abandoned Engineering as well as Britain’s Lost Battlefields, Underground Worlds, and Bismarck: 24 Hours to Doom. The Fox Docos channel scored The Prince and the Paedophile, Britain’s Biggest Families, Sugar Babies, and Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death.

SBS in Australia picked up a package that includes Caroline Flack: Her Life & Death, Sugar Babies, Bismarck: 24 Hours to Doom, Secret Life of Lighthouses, Underground Worlds, and Countdown to War. SBS Food also snapped up Pati’s Mexican Table and renewed all five seasons of Gourmet Farmer.

Free TV Australia obtained season three of Beach Cops, almost 150 hours of History Hunters, two seasons of Lab Rats Challenge, and Pipsqueaks. ABC Australia also pre-bought Days Like These… with Diesel.

In New Zealand, TVNZ Duke scored a package that includes Motor MythBusters, MythBusters: There’s Your Problem, Abandoned Engineering, and season five of Heavy Rescue 401. Discovery ANZ nabbed Impossible Repairs and Extreme Ice Machines, and Discovery-owned Three has acquired seasons three and four of Love It Or List It Australia. Eden obtained Ice Vikings S2, and Living grabbed four seasons of Love It Or List It: UK and two of Love It Or List It: Australia. Bravo TV secured season 10 of the original Love It Or List It, Stacey Dooley: Locked Up with Lifers, Maternity 24/7, Rich Kids Go Skint S3 and 4, and both series of Rich Kids Skint Holiday.