Tubi To Debut Over 100 Original Titles

Tubi announced its exponential growth over the last year and original content plans at its NewFront presentation at The Glasshouse in New York.

Tubi’s NewFront presentation was hosted by Vivica A. Fox and The Masked Singer’s Nick Cannon was onsite as DJ. The company confirmed 51 million active users in its last quarter and recorded 3.6 billion hours watched in 2021, which is a 40 percent year-over-year increase in total viewing time.

Tubi also committed to expanding its original content production. The platform will debut more than 100 original titles in the next 12 months.

Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer at Tubi, commented, “Tubi’s approach of personalization allows for content for every community, and our record growth shows it’s working. We’re doubling down on this approach while delivering our brand partners transparency and an opportunity to reach incremental, diverse and highly engaged consumers.”