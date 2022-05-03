Netflix Unveils New Action Drama ‘Obliterated’

Netflix confirmed a new action-comedy series from the Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Obliterated follows an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After a celebratory party, they discover the bomb they deactivated was fake, and now they must fight through their impairments and personal issues to save the world.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald serve as executive producers and showrunner through their production banner Counterbalance Entertainment. Dina Hillier also serves as executive producer.