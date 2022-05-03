AFM Managing Director To Step Down

The American Film Market announced that managing director Jonathan Wolf will step down from his current role on June 30, 2022.

Wolf has led the AFM for 24 years, and under his leadership, the AFM has transformed to encompass the entire independent film production and distribution communities. During his tenure, he enhanced the market’s tools and launched TheFilmCatalogue.com, an industry resource with information on thousands of projects and films.

Wolf will continue as an advisor through the 2022 AFM, which will take place November 1-6, 2022.

Jean Prewitt, IFTA president and CEO, commented, “Jonathan has been central to the success of the association’s growth and transitions. He consistently has focused on making the AFM the best place for the industry to do business and has built an outstanding and long-established AFM team who share his commitment to excellence. We are grateful that Jonathan will be available to advise through the 2022 market.”